Highlights: Several CBI teams raided the bases of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Monday morning.

Apart from Shivkumar, CBI has also raided the house of his brother and Congress MP DK Suresh.

Shivkumar is called the troubleshooter of Congress, he has been the target of ED and income tax for some time.

Bengaluru

The CBI has raided more than 15 targets of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. The house of DK Sivakumar’s brother and MP DK Suresh has also been raided. The raids were reported at 9 locations in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Mumbai. The CBI has also registered a case against the former Karnataka government minister and others in this case.

There are allegations against DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh of having acquired disproportionate assets. Shivkumar has been on the radar of ED and Income Tax Department for the last 2 years in the matter of earning disproportionate assets. Last year, the state ED also arrested Shivkumar in the money laundering case. The raid is being conducted on Monday after the government handed over the investigation to the case to the CBI.

CBI has raided several locations simultaneously

ED arrested, Congress ‘troublemaker’ in crisis, know who is DK Shivkumar

Keep playing the role of a troubleshooter for Congress

DK Shivakumar has been playing the role of a troubleshooter for the Congress from time to time. Shivkumar, also known as DK, is also known as the father of resort politics. Shivakumar’s stature in the Congress was further heightened when the Congress-JDS alliance remained in power when he formed a coalition government in May last year. He not only saved the coalition but also saved his MLAs from the BJP.