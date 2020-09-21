The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the Delhi-based dairy products company ‘Quality Limited’ and eight of its directors, accused of fraudulently causing loss of nearly Rs 1,400 crore to the Bank of India’s aid consortium. Officials said that CBI has registered a case against Quality Limited and its directors Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta, Arun Srivastava and other unknown persons.CBI spokesman R.K. K. Gaur said that in the complaint, it has been alleged that the accused have defrauded the Bank of India-led Sahayat Sangh for about Rs 1400.62 crore. This consortium also includes Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, IDBI, Central Bank of India, Dhan Laxmi Bank and Syndicate Bank.

Raid on eight bases

Gaur said that by taking the money from banks and spending it on another item, by showing fake transactions from related parties, fake documents / receipts and false bookings, alleged fraud was committed and fake assets and liabilities etc. were shown. The CBI searched eight locations including the company and the accused in Delhi, Saharanpur and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer in Rajasthan and Palwal in Haryana.