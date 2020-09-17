The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams have been raiding 10 locations, including the locations of five private companies, in Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday morning. CBI teams have been searching the houses and offices of these companies and other persons since morning and investigations are still on.

CBI said on Thursday that based on a complaint, a case has been registered against 5 private companies and unknown persons of Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Gurugram. It is alleged that these companies sent PUPs (possibly unwanted programs) through fake messages to the victims’ computers.