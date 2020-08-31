Surjewala tweetedAmid the commotion on Sandeep Singh, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had tweeted, ‘What is this’ BJP relationship’? 53 phone in BJP office, molestation of a minor girl in Indian Embassy sponsored Mauritius visit. Still, the task of making a film on PM Modi, MOU of 177 crores in Vibrant Gujarat, will CBI investigate this relationship?
Question also on Sandeep Singh’s Dubai connection
Earlier, questions have also been raised about Sandeep Singh’s Dubai connection. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has also said that Sandeep Singh’s travel records should be checked, how many times has this person been to Dubai and why? While the leader of Karni Sena Surjit Singh Rathore, who was present outside the Cooper Hospital on 15 June, also claimed that he had heard Sandeep Singh having some conversation with Mumbai Police about Dubai.
Sushant’s fake claim to be ‘firm friend’
Ever since Sushant’s death, Sandeep Singh was seen a lot from home to the hospital. He interviewed several channels and told that he is a firm friend of Sushant. Whereas from Sushant’s family to Riya Chakraborty, she has said that she does not know any Sandeep Singh. A video of Sandeep was also revealed, in which he had shown a ‘thumbs up’ to the policemen carrying Sushant’s corpse. Sandeep is constantly under suspicion in Sushant case.
