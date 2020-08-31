Sandeep Singh, who is the most discussed in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, is now seen in difficult times. The Maharashtra government has recommended a CBI inquiry into Sandeep Singh’s drug connection and ties with BJP. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the recommendation is being sent by the state government, it is necessary to come out true. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that a group of Congress leaders met him on Monday. The team demanded an inquiry, after which it has been decided. Earlier on Sunday, on a show named after Sandeep Singh, Anil Deshmukh said, ‘What is the relationship of Sandeep Singh with the Bharatiya Janata Party? From the Sushant case, what is the connection with the drug charges coming out? It is being verified. All complaints related to him have come to me. Please tell that Sandeep Singh co-produced the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the past few days, many pictures of Sandeep Singh have appeared on social media, in which he has been seen with Devendra Fadnavis and many veteran BJP leaders. According to another report, the Congress and NCP, partners in the Maharashtra government, have demanded a probe. The government was requested to include the BJP angle in the investigation of this entire case.

Surjewala tweetedAmid the commotion on Sandeep Singh, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had tweeted, ‘What is this’ BJP relationship’? 53 phone in BJP office, molestation of a minor girl in Indian Embassy sponsored Mauritius visit. Still, the task of making a film on PM Modi, MOU of 177 crores in Vibrant Gujarat, will CBI investigate this relationship?

Question also on Sandeep Singh’s Dubai connection

Earlier, questions have also been raised about Sandeep Singh’s Dubai connection. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has also said that Sandeep Singh’s travel records should be checked, how many times has this person been to Dubai and why? While the leader of Karni Sena Surjit Singh Rathore, who was present outside the Cooper Hospital on 15 June, also claimed that he had heard Sandeep Singh having some conversation with Mumbai Police about Dubai.

Sushant’s fake claim to be ‘firm friend’

Ever since Sushant’s death, Sandeep Singh was seen a lot from home to the hospital. He interviewed several channels and told that he is a firm friend of Sushant. Whereas from Sushant’s family to Riya Chakraborty, she has said that she does not know any Sandeep Singh. A video of Sandeep was also revealed, in which he had shown a ‘thumbs up’ to the policemen carrying Sushant’s corpse. Sandeep is constantly under suspicion in Sushant case.