CBI’s interrogation of Riya Chakraborty continues on Friday. Three CBI teams are interrogating them on Friday. The first team among these is questioning Cook Neeraj, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and house manager Samuel Miranda. While CBI SP Nupur Prasad is questioning Riya. Apart from this, the third team is questioning Riya’s brother Shouvik. Riya is currently being questioned in the first round. It is understood that the CBI may call Riya for further questioning several times. In the information that has come so far, the CBI team will interrogate Riya in the first round about Europe Trip, Sushant Singh, their relationship and money. Along with this, Riya will be questioned about those hard discs, which Siddharth Pithani has mentioned in her statement. The CBI inquiry is focused on the events of June 8 to June 14, the CBI would like to know what happened in the meantime. Where was Riya and what was she doing during this time? CBI has prepared a long list of questions for Riya. She has asked a total of 30 questions – 1. What happened between Sushant and you that you left his house on 8 June? 2. Was Sushant worried about something, if yes, what was it? 3. Where were you on Sushant’s death i.e. 14 June and what were you doing? 4. What kind of medicines was Sushant taking, did he suggest any medicine to Sushant? 5. Did you meet Sushant with any doctor? 6. Why was Sushant Hinduja admitted in the hospital? 7. Did you inform Sushant’s family that his health is bad? 8. Did you sign a film with Sushant? 9. Did your father ask Sushant to take any medicine? 10. Were you taking all the decisions related to Sushant’s money? 11. How was your relationship with Sushant? 12. Did you call Sushant’s family after Sushant’s death? 13. Did you go to Sushant’s house after his death? 14. What did you go to the morgue house of the Cooper Hospital? 15. How many times have you been questioned by the Mumbai Police? 16. Why did you form a new company together with Sushant? 17. Who came to meet you at your house in lockdown? 18. Do you have any quarrel with Sushant’s sister? 19. Who did you tell about your relationship with Sushant? 20. Why did you call DCP (Bandra)? 21. How do you think Sushant died? 22. When did you meet Siddharth Pithani? 23. Why did you hire staff from Sushant’s house? 24. Are you in contact with Pithani and Samuel Miranda? 25. What happened on the Europe Trip? 26. Where did the money go from Sushant’s bank account, where was it spent? 27. Why did you delete the hard disk, what was in those harddicks? 28. You said in an interview that Sushant used to take drugs, how long did you know about it and what did you do to stop them? 29. Have you or brother ever bought drugs for Sushant? 30. Who used to bring drugs for Sushant, who paid for it?