new Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given a statement. The CBI has said that the investigating agency is conducting a professional investigation related to Sushant’s death in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect is being omitted as on date.

Let us know that big news has come out in this matter. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family will be questioned. Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Mitu will be questioned. Priyanka and Mitu have also been questioned before. With this, Sushant’s brother-in-law IPS OP Singh can also be questioned. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital’s doctor Tarun will also be questioned by the CBI team. All these inquiries will be done by the CBI team under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is organized professional investigation related to death of #SushantSinghRajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been considered out as of date. Investigation is continuing: CBI pic.twitter.com/9FG1bNJNSs – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

In fact, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI has not yet found any evidence of murder. In such a situation, the CBI is now turning towards suicide. In such a situation, the CBI will now investigate who instigated Sushant to commit suicide.

In this case, where Riya has also filed an FIR in the police, the FIR has also been filed by Sushant’s family. In such a situation, both Sushant’s family and Riya are certain to be questioned in this matter. Let us know that Riya is currently in jail in the drugs case. Sushant’s family accused Riya of abetting suicide, while Riya also accused Sushant’s family of abetting Sushant to suicide.

The CBI first questioned Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in this case. Siddharth Pithani accused Sushant’s family of making statements to implicate Riya. Riya also accused Sushant’s sister of giving him medicines. With this, let us tell you for information that Sushant’s sister is a nominee in bank accounts too.