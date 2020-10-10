The CBI has now taken over the alleged gang rape and death case of a Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The Central Investigation Agency will soon start an investigation into the case. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. Authorities gave information about this late Saturday evening. Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths. The victim died on September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi during treatment.

On the basis of the victim’s statement after the incident on September 14, the police registered a case against the accused under the section of gangrape. The four accused are currently under police custody. After the incident, the victim was in unconscious condition for several days. He was admitted for treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after his condition deteriorated, where he died on 29 September.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the investigation of the #Hathras alleged gangrape case pic.twitter.com/olYgweboAu – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020

After the death, the family went to Hathras the same day with the victim’s body. The victim was cremated here on the intervening night of 29-30 September. The family alleged that we were not allowed to see our baby girl at the last minute and the administration conducted the last rites at 2.30 pm under police guard. The ongoing protest against the gangrape and police-administration negligence intensified after the funeral procession at night.

Seeing increasing opposition, the government set up an SIT investigation. Based on the report of the three-member SIT, the UP government suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP, Inspector of the area and other officials with immediate effect. There was talk of negligence in their work. Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the case to be investigated by the CBI. Now the CBI has taken the case into its own hands.

On this decision of the Yogi government, the victim’s family had said that we did not ask for an inquiry from the CBI, as the SIT is still investigating the entire case. The family demanded that the government suspend Hathras DM and get the matter investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.