new Delhi: CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla said that in the year 2020, the CBI has disposed of over 800 casos amidst the huge challenges of the corona epidemic. The CBI Director while addressing the CBI personnel said that with your cooperation and efforts, we are able to finalize the investigation of sufficient number of cases to achieve our goals. We need more hard work in the coming days.

The CBI was giving a message on the first day of the new year encouraging the CBI personnel. Rishi Kumar Shukla officially has only one month left for the post of CBI Director. The CBI director expressed sorrow about the sudden demise of some of his colleagues during the corona, saying that despite best efforts, the CBI lost some of its officers and personnel.

Expressing condolences to their families, he said that they will be provided all possible help. Shukla stressed on the need to continuously follow the Kovid protocol and said that the epidemic is not yet gone, so we should constantly follow hygiene and other protocols from time to time at our workplace.

The CBI director said that CBI personnel need to work hard because it is also because many problems arise during the CBI investigation. The real nature of CBI should be displayed while overcoming every hurdle.

During this time, the CBI director also gave an example of the case going on in Kerala, in which Anta court ruled in favor of CBI despite all the difficulties. The CBI Director told the CBI personnel that during the Kovid epidemic many new tools of investigation have been developed so that they keep themselves updated with the latest tools of investigation through continuous training.

He said that due to Corona, online and virtual training model is also available now and many other such training has been developed. The CBI director also said that the investigating officers should also add themselves during the New Year for inclusion in the investigation of the live case as being involved in the process, the investigating officers will be able to provide more strong guidance to their teams.

