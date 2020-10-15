It has been 4 months since Sushant Singh Rajput and the story of his death has not been solved yet. The CBI is investigating in this case and Sushant’s family and fans are awaiting the report of the investigating agency. Meanwhile, news is coming that the CBI has not found any conspiracy in the case. The agency will soon submit its report to the court.

The court will decide what action to take on Riya

According to the ETimes report, sources have shown that the CBI investigation has been completed. They have not found evidence of any conspiracy or murder. In the coming days, the investigating agency will submit the report to the Patna CBI Court. While Riya is charged with abetting suicide, the court will decide on what action to take next.

AIIMS also said that there was no murder

Recently, AIIMS report also described Sushant’s death as suicide. According to the statement by Head Doctor Sudhir Gupta, there has been no report of poisoning or strangling Sushant. Sushant’s family and his fans were not happy with this report. At the same time, even evidence related to money laundering has not been found in this case.

Riya got bail in drug case too

A drug angle was also revealed in this case. This led to Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty being arrested. Now Riya Chakraborty has got bail but her brother Shouvik is in custody. The NCB has also arrested Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, including several peddlers in drug connections.