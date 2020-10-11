Highlights: CBI team reached Bulagadhi village in district to investigate Hathras incident

CBI team arrives after UP government’s recommendation and FIR registered

CBI investigation becomes important amidst all claims being made in Hathras case

Victim’s family will record statement in Lucknow High Court on Monday

Hathras / Lucknow

The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in Bulagadhi village of Chandappa police station area on Sunday evening to start the investigation of the famous Hathras case of West UP. The team of CBI FIR in Hathras Case arrived here after briefing of officers from Delhi. The CBI had registered a case in this case on Sunday itself. Before registering the case, the UP government had sent a recommendation for investigation to the CBI.

The UP government has also formed a first SIT to investigate the Hathras incident, which has recently been given 10 more days. The SIT was created under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop and it was directed to give a report in 7 days. Later, the SIT had asked for 10 more days, on which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave his approval. Many theories have started coming up in this famous scandal of Hathras, in view of which the CBI investigation is being considered very important.

Family will go to give statement in Lucknow Bench

On the other hand, five members of the family of the victim of Hathras will go to the police bench on Monday morning to give a statement in the Lucknow bench of the High Court. Actually, the police had a plan to take them on Sunday itself. But the family refused to go into the night citing the threat of his own life. The High Court has taken cognizance of the Hathras incident and summoned the Principal Secretary Home, DGP, SP and DM Hathras on 12 October.

All people will leave Hathras amid security

SP Hathras told the media that it is to reach the Lucknow bench of the High Court by Monday afternoon. On Monday morning, the police will go under the complete protection of the family. It is said that on Monday, five family members are ready to go to the high court. They were scheduled to leave on Sunday night, but the family refused to leave at night citing their safety.

Lucknow to reach by Monday afternoon

Now everyone will leave for Lucknow at around five o’clock on Monday morning. Reaching them in the High Court by noon. All people will go to Lucknow by car. Meanwhile, there is a discussion that the victim’s family can also be met with the CM. The Chief Minister has once spoken to the victim’s family through video conferencing.

The victim died on September 28

Let us tell you that on September 14, a gang rape case was reported from a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 28 September. The victim was cremated the night after her death. After this, protests took place in the country to protest against the incident. The Congress Party had given rise to this matter. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi themselves went to Hathras to meet the family of the victim.

CBI will find out the real theory of Hathras

In this case, many more angles have started coming up. Everyone from the victim’s family to the people of the village are under different questions. At the same time, after several statements came out from the government level, now the CBI investigation is being considered very important in this case.