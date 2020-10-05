In Sushant Singh Rajput case, AIIMS has submitted its report to CBI. The report says that Sushant has not been murdered and is purely a case of suicide. Since then, Sushant’s family and his fans have not accepted it and have questioned the CBI investigation. At the same time, the CBI is continuously saying that the matter is still being investigated. On Monday, the CBI has once again said that the investigation of Sushant case is still going on.

CBI spokesperson’s statement

A CBI spokesperson said on Monday that investigations into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are still ongoing and all aspects are being carefully looked into. Where on one side the CBI is talking about continuing the investigation. On the other hand, Sushant’s family members and his fans are demanding a case of murder. In this way, the CBI investigation is under pressure. It will now be seen what the CBI team decides next.

Mumbai police commissioner said – confident in CBI investigation

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh said that on the basis of the AIIMS report, in the CBI investigation, Suicide has also come out. The same thing came up in Mumbai Police investigation. The police commissioner said that CBI is a professional agency and they have full faith in their investigation. He further said that his investigation was also completely professional. The Cooper Hospital also prepared a postmortem report in a professional manner.

Sanjay Raut on AIIMS report in Sushant Case- proved, there was conspiracy to tarnish Maharashtra Government’s image

Sanjay Raut said – Sudhir Gupta has no relation with Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the AIIMS report ruled out any possibility of Sushant’s murder and said Sushant’s death was due to suicide. He said that in the case of Sushant, an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police. Now if the CBI investigation is not believed, then I am blind. The head doctor of AIIMS forensic board, Sudhir Gupta, has no political connection nor has any connection with the Shiv Sena.

Sushant’s family lawyer not happy with AIIMS report

Family lawyer Vikas Singh of Sushant Singh Rajput had said that he was not at all happy with the AIIMS report given to the CBI in this case. He will demand the formation of a new forensic team from the CBI chief. Vikas Singh has said that how can an expert forensic team give its conclusive opinion without examining any body while the postmortem report of Cooper Hospital has already been doubted in which the time of death has not been mentioned.