The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced this Friday (24) information on the semifinals of the Copa Verde. The next stage of the regional competition (played by teams from the North, Midwest and the state of Espírito Santo) will start on Sunday (26) with the two first leg matches.

From 4 pm, Paysandu receives Remo at the Mangueirão stadium, in Belém. At 7 pm, it will be Cuiabá and Goiás’ turn to take to the pitch at Arena Pantanal.

The finalists of the competition will be defined in the return clashes, which will be played next Wednesday (29), with Goiás receiving Cuiabá, starting at 7 pm, at the Serrinha stadium, and with Remo and Paysandu measuring forces, starting from 20h, in Mangueirão.