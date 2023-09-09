Delegation is hosted in Fez; members of the delegation left the rooms for safety and then returned

A CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) said that the Brazilian pre-Olympic team delegation felt the earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday (September 8, 2023), but that everyone is fine. They are staying in the city of Fez. On Thursday (September 7), the Brazilian Olympic team lost a friendly with the Morocco under-23 team.

The African country was hit on Friday (September 8) by an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale. So far, the tremor has left 820 dead and 672 injured.

“Athletes and members of the delegation felt the tremor and left their rooms in the hotel in the city of Fez. For safety, they were taken to the hotel pool and returned to their room an hour after the earthquake.”, said the CBF in statement.

This is already the deadliest earthquake in Morocco in 6 decades. In 1960, a tremor was estimated to have killed at least 12,000 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Morocco. The northern region of the country is located between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

