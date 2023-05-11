Hypothesis circulated after prosecutors denounced 16 people for fraud in football matches

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) said this Wednesday (May 10, 2023) that the suspension of the 2023 Brasileirão football championship is not a possibility. The probability was raised after the complaint by the MPGO (Ministério Público de Goiás) of possible fraud in 13 matches. read the full (49 KB).

“There is no possibility of the current competition being suspended. [A CBF] has been working together with FIFA and other international spheres for a standard investigation model. It is worth remembering that the entity, which is also a victim of these possible criminal acts, has not, until now, been officially informed by the authorities about the facts”he said.

The Confederation also made itself available to collaborate with the investigations and stated that, once the facts are proven, appropriate punishments will be applied.

According to the position, the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, even sent a letter to the Presidency of the Republic and to the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) requesting that the PF (Federal Police) take part in the case to centralize information about the suspicions.

“I have been working together with FIFA, other international entities, as well as Brazilian clubs and Federations, with the aim of combating any and all types of crime, fraud or illicit action within football. I defend the preventive suspension based on concrete suspicions and even the banning of the sport in proven cases. Those who commit crimes should not be part of Brazilian and world football”, Rodrigues argued.

fraud

The MPGO denounced, on Tuesday (May 9, 2023), 16 people for fraud aimed at manipulating results in 13 football matches. In total, 23 crimes were reported during matches. The MPGO also asked that a minimum amount of R$ 2 million be fixed to repair the collective moral damages caused by the accused. read the full of the complaint (15 MB).

According to the institution, the criminal organization enticed and paid professional athletes to commit fouls and penalties on purpose, to ensure success in high sports bets made by the group on sites such as Bet365 It is betanus.

See the names of those investigated by the MPGO: