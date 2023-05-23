Ednaldo Rodrigues condemns attacks on Vini Jr. and criticizes LaLiga president

The president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues, it sent on Monday (May 22, 2023) document to Fifa (International Football Federation) asking that sports and legal measures be adopted in case of racist acts. The initiative comes after the Brazilian player vini jr. to be target of racism during match between Real Madrid and Valencia, on Sunday (May 21).

“Racism and violence must be fought firmly and vehemently. I therefore request your attention (the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino) so that all possible sports and legal mechanisms are used in the fight against these racist acts, with the engagement of the entire football family”, wrote Rodriguez.

The CBF president also said that, in addition to FIFA, Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) and Uefa (Union of European Football Federations) should adopt sports penalties to combat racism in football.

“It is no longer possible to simply show solidarity with the victims of racism, all authorities must be committed. This type of crime can be fought with sporting penalties. The CBF was the 1st entity that had the courage to include sports penalties for this type of crime in its regulation of competitions. I understand that Conmebol, Uefa and Fifa also have to do this”, he declared.

Rodrigues also criticized the president of LaLiga, the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas, who declared that Vini Jr. need to know before “criticize and insult”. Tebas asked the player not to let himself be “manipulated”.

“The president of LaLiga was inconsequential in attacking the victim. Enough. We no longer have time to discuss punishment for cases of racism.”, said Rodriguez.

