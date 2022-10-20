“Seleção de Estrelas” was produced in partnership with Kwai; episodes will be available on the team’s profile on the social network

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) launched on Wednesday (19.Oct.2022), in partnership with the social network Kwai, the documentary series “Star Selection”. The production tells the trajectory of players from the Brazilian team and coach Tite in 21 episodes.

Videos are short. They last 6 minutes. Every Tuesday, 5 episodes will be published on selection profile on the platform. You “mini documentaries” are narrated by the players themselves with the participation of family and friends. They tell the challenges they faced in their careers, the support they received for their ascension to the main Brazilian and international clubs.

In a note, the marketing and branding director of Kwai Brasil, Claudine Bayma, said that the objective of the project is to “tell the story of the main players of the Brazilian team in a humanized and exciting way”.

The documentary’s director, Miguel Varca, said in a statement that a Brazilian “needs 6,000 hours of training to have a 0.1% chance of being among the 15,000 professionals in Brazil”. He said that the trajectory of the players and their origins “reflect Brazilian society”.

The following players participated in the project: Alex Telles, Alisson, Antony, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Daniel Alves, Danilo, Éder Militão, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Guilherme Arana, Lucas Paquetá, Marquinhos, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Thiago Silva , Vinny Jr. and Weverton.

watch the trailer from the series (30s):