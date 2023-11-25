The meeting was called by the entity’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, after rumors that it was losing the support of state federations

In crisis after the Brazilian team’s worst performance in the knockout phase of a Football World Cup (3 defeats and 1 draw in a row), the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, called a meeting for next Tuesday (28.Nov.2023) at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 353 kB).

In recent days, rumors have circulated of federations’ discontent regarding the CBF’s top hat. With the meeting, called in a hurry, Ednaldo will try to co-opt support so as not to run the risk of falling from office. In other words, he will “support” the federations with CBF cash. The last time he tried to summon the top hats, 17 did not show up in Rio.

This report will receive further updates.