Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 20:18

The draw for the clashes in the first phase of the Copa do Brasil, which brings together a total of 92 teams from different divisions of national football, will be next Tuesday (30), at 3pm (Brasília time), at the CBF headquarters, in Rio of January. According to the entity, the field commands for the second phase will also be defined on the same day. O draw will be broadcast live online. The first phase is scheduled to begin on February 21st.

Beyond the 80 clubs from the initial phase included in the draw, another 12 previously classified teams will only enter the Copa do Brasil in the third phase, when the dispute will take place with round-trip games. They are: Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Grêmio, Botafogo, Bragantino, Athletico-PR, Vitória, Fluminense, São Paulo, Ceará and Goiás.

Related news: Do you want to know what your team's match might be in the first phase? These are the pots that will intersect in the #SorteioCopadoBrasil next Tuesday, starting at 3pm, at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro. Write it down! #CopaBetanoDoBrasil pic.twitter.com/e32cICtdqc — Copa do Brasil (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) January 27, 2024

To draw the first matches of the tournament, the CBF will distribute the names of the 80 teams in the initial phase into eight pots. On one side, there will be the best placed teams in the National Club Ranking (RNC), allocated to pots A, B, C and D. These teams will make their debut away from home, however they will have the advantage of a draw to advance to the second phase. On the other side will be the other 40 clubs distributed in pots E, F, G, H.

Among the debuting clubs in the most democratic tournament in the country are Água Santa, from Diadema (SP), Amazonas-AM, champion of Series C of the 2023 Brazilian Championship; Manauara-AM: ;Audax Rio (RJ); Olaria-RJ: Capital-TO; Grêmio Atlético Sampaio-RR; Itabuna-BA; and Petrolina-PE.