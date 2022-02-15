The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said this Monday (14) that it disagrees with the result of the decision announced by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on the suspended match between the selections of Brazil and Argentina, on September 5, 2021 in São Paulo. , for the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

“The entity also highlights that it has already asked FIFA for the reasons for the decision and, after analysis by the Legal Department and the Presidency, will inform the measures to be adopted following the process”, says a note from the CBF.

FIFA decision

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that the match must be repeated at a date and place to be decided by FIFA,” said the governing body of world football on Monday. “It was concluded that the departure from the match was due to various failures by the parties involved in their respective responsibilities and/or obligations,” the statement added.

The match for the World Cup Qualifiers was suspended five minutes after kickoff when Anvisa agents entered the field because of the participation in the match of four Argentine players who failed to comply with the health regulations in force due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid -19).

FIFA also ordered the CBF and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to pay fines “for failure to comply with their obligations in terms of order and security”. In addition, Argentine players Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were suspended for two games each for not complying with the protocols to combat covid-19.

* With information from the Reuters news agency.

