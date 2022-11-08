According to the entity, the objective is to connect people of all ages, places, colors, races and ideologies to football.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released a publicity piece to promote the shirt of the Brazilian National Team. She uses an excerpt from the song “Tão Bem”, by Lulu Santos, whose chorus says: “She makes me so good, she makes me so good, that I want to do it for her too”.

“The World Cup is a moment of union, of celebration for all Brazilian fans. Our message with this video is one of encouragement. Football can’t live without fans. And connecting people of all ages, places, colors, races, ideologies and religions to football is our purpose.” highlighted the president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The commercial was shown by CBF shortly before the coach of the Brazilian men’s football team, Tite, presented the list of the 26 players called up to compete in the FIFA World Cup (International Federation of Associated Football), in Qatar.

According to the CBF, the campaign will have versions for television and the Internet and will be broadcast throughout Brazil, from November 6th to the end of the Cup, on December 18th.

Bolsonaro

The team’s shirt, as well as the national flag, has been used since 2018 in the president’s campaign. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The chief executive ordered a Brazilian flag to be displayed on the facade of the Planalto Palace.

On July 15, the TRE-RS (Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul) decided that there are no specific restrictions in Brazilian legislation on the use of the Flag, since it is a national symbol, according to article 13, paragraph 1 of the Constitution.