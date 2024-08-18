Tribute to the presenter was made this Saturday (17.Aug), in the match between Fluminense and Corinthians; players held 1 minute of silence

The official profile of the Brazilian Championship on Instagram made a homage to presenter Silvio Santos, who died this Saturday (Aug 17, 2024), aged 93. In a message, he defined the game between Fluminense and Corinthians as “Clássico Silvio Santos”.

This is how CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), responsible for organizing the competition, has been handling the game between the two teams on Saturday night (17.Aug), for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio.

The publication highlights Silvio’s relationship with the two teams: it mentions that the communicator declared that he supported Fluminense when he was young, in addition to having recorded a song in reference to Corinthians.

“Fate would have it that on the day of Silvio Santos’ passing, ‘his two teams’ would face each other. May it be a great night in @maracana!”says the post.

On the Maracanã screen, there was also mention of the owner of SBT. “The greatest star of Brazilian TV”read a message. In the center of the field, players from Fluminense and Corinthians also paid tribute to the presenter before the match began.

The CBF determined that Brazilian clubs should observe 1 minute of silence in this round”in honor of the memory” of the communicator.

DEATH

Owner of the SBT, Silvio Santos had been hospitalized since August 1st at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo. He had been away from television for almost 2 years, since September 2022.

Silvio had also been hospitalized on July 16 with H1N1. He was discharged on July 21.

THE SBT confirmed the death of the station’s owner on social media. The station’s profile on X said that “The family is very grateful to Brazil for more than 65 years of living together with great joy”. The presenter leaves behind 6 daughters and his wife, Íris Abravanel.

