A legal instrument used by the confederation has already been considered inappropriate by the Court on other occasions; defense requests suspension of injunction that removed manager from office

A CBF appealed this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) to the STJ to try to overturn a judicial decision that determined the removal of Ednaldo Rodrigues from the presidency of the entity. On behalf of the Brazilian Football Confederation, lawyers from 4 offices requested the suspension of the injunction, with a request for urgent relief. O Power360 had access to the menu. Read the complete of the petition (PDF – 10 MB)

In the petition, CBF lawyers ask for the suspension of the injunction issued by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. They argue that the annulment of the TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term) between the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and the confederation was made “Official” (without Justice being provoked). According to lawyers, the “judicial intervention” at CBF it represents “patent violation of fundamental legal precepts governing national sport”.

The Superior Court of Justice, presided over by Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, has already rejected it on 9 other occasions similar resources to try to reverse court decisions.

The Court understands that this type of appeal is appropriate when involve public authorities or their agents. CBF is a private association. The way to try to get Ednaldo Rodrigues back to the presidency of the CBF would be to appeal to the Rio Court of Justice, responsible for determining his removal.

In the document, the lawyers claim that the Public Ministry of Rio has already recognized that the processes involving the highest entity of Brazilian football have public interest: “It is inexorably concluded that the CBF can – and must – resort to this request for suspension to avoid harm to public order, security and economy”.

The confederation also says it is under pressure from FIFA in this case, which may impose sanctions “with a disastrous effect on the country’s professional football”such as preventing the men's and women's teams from participating in international competitions.

Among the 9 lawyers who signed the petition is José Eduardo Martins Cardozo. He was attorney general of the Union of Dilma Rousseff (PT) and responsible for defending the then president during the impeachment process in 2016.

APPEAL AGAINST EDNALDO

In addition to the CBF, the entity's former vice-president Gustavo Feijó also filed an appeal with the STJ this Monday (Dec 11). He asks for the suspension request presented by the lawyers representing Ednaldo to be challenged. He states that:

the request to overturn the TJ-RJ decision “exudes bad faith”;

Ednaldo “lacks powers to represent the entity from which he was removed”;

the TAC that made Ednaldo's formal election possible (understand below) is “null”;

the petition filed by the CBF does not try to avoid “serious harm to public order, security and economy”but only to keep Ednaldo at the head of the entity;

FIFA and Conmebol “they cannot – and certainly – will not suspend the CBF”.

read here the appeal filed by Feijó’s lawyers (PDF – 501 kB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On December 7, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice annulled the election that took Ednaldo Rodrigues to office in 2022 and placed the president of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), José Perdiz, in office. He will have until the beginning of January to conduct a new election.

Ednaldo had been suffering for months from a series of internal pressures within the CBF that intensified with the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Accusations of misuse of confederation resources came to light, driven by Ednaldo's opponents and based on leaked documents to which the Power360 had access.

The removal, however, has to do with a lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Rio in 2018. At the time, the MP claimed that the confederation's statute was in disagreement with the Pelé Law (9,615 1998), which regulates the conduct of sport in Brazil. While the process was being processed, the then president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, was removed from office due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against female employees – the cases were later archived, in October 2022.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, Caboclo's deputy, took over on an interim basis and signed, with the MP, a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The TAC enabled its formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term. This agreement was considered illegal by the Rio Court of Justice in a decision handed down on December 7.