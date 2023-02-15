The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced this Tuesday (14) that the first round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship will be played on April 15, with the last match of the competition being held on December 3. The information was given in a meeting that involved directors of the highest entity of Brazilian football and representatives of the 20 clubs that will participate in the tournament.

Is anyone anxious there? Yes, my friends, another season of #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro Look at my first round of 2023 defined there! Who’s going to be at the stadium, huh? pic.twitter.com/4ePl4qrv6L — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) February 14, 2023

During the meeting the decision was confirmed, announced in September last year, to interrupt the Brazilian in all Fifa Date periods (in which players are loaned to national teams). “This is an old demand from clubs that the CBF will finally meet. Brazilian football has to do what is best both for its clubs and for the Brazilian national team. The intention is to value our competitions and our football as a whole”, said the president of the highest entity of Brazilian football, Ednaldo Rodrigues, in a note.

Another novelty in the 2023 edition of the competition is the increase in foreign players per team. From now on, clubs will be able to register up to seven players from abroad. Until last year, the limit was five athletes.

Also noteworthy is a change in the use of VAR (video referee). According to the CBF advisory, “the technology will include an update of the offside lines system. In practice, the procedure guarantees a greater margin of safety in the review process. It is the concept of ‘same line’. Thus, if the lines for defining the position of the players overlap, that is, the line of the penultimate defender and the attacker are superimposed, a blue line will be displayed and the attacker will be considered in a legal position”.