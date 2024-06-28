Commitment is the result of a public action filed in 2021 against the former president of the confederation, Rogério Caboclo

A CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) signed an agreement to combat moral and sexual harassment in football. It is a consequence of a Public Civil Action filed in 2021 by the body after the case of the former president of the entity, Rogério Caboclo (understand below).

The agreement, released by the MPT, determines the creation of reporting channels and preventive measures, as such movements “help ensure a safe environment”. Any failure to comply with obligations by the confederation is subject to fine. Read the complete of the agreement (PDF – 41 kB).

Harassment at CBF

The Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro have dismissed the sexual harassment charges against Rogério Caboclo due to lack of evidence. However, cases similar to those of the former CBF president are not exclusive to his term in office.

In 2022, the former director of CBF Heritage, Luísa Rosa, went to court to demand compensation of R$1.8 million from the entity. She claims that there were cases of moral harassment, sexual harassment and discrimination after being promoted to a position during the administration of President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Read more about the case: