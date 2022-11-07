A study conducted in California seven years ago already revealed that adolescents who had seen medical marijuana advertisements on billboards, magazines or other media during the last three months, were more likely to use cannabis. Have you noticed the number of advertisements about the famous cannabidiol (CBD) that use the marijuana leaf in their promotions? Are we facing a phenomenon capable of reducing the perception of risk among the kiddo of our country?

Two out of ten students aged 14 to 18 have used cannabis in the last year. And those who admit to having done so in the last month, say they smoke an average of three joints a day (one minus the girls). In this context, we speak of risk perception to understand to what extent young people think that drug use can cause them some problem. By measuring this parameter, we know if they are more or less guarded, since the fear of doing so would, of course, be a protection factor. If we go, for example, to the 2006 data, we see that the perception of risk has dropped considerably. Before, 70.6% of young people believed that smoking a joint was dangerous, today 52.2% believe it.

And what does CBD have to do with all this? Although this molecule was isolated in the 1940s by roger adams, the rampant consumer interest in its properties is relatively recent, especially when compared to the long history of cannabis. And it is that the CBD comes from the same plant as the popular THC, but it does not make you high or create addiction. Just eight years ago the CBD industry was valued at $170 million; today is valued at several billion.

Cannabidiol works for everything and everyone, or so it promises. Children, adults, the elderly and pets are the target of advertising for creams, lotions, liquids for electronic cigarettes, infusions, toothpastes, aphrodisiac oils, soft drinks, cookies or jelly beans. quite an incredible offer without a regulatory framework able to offer us sufficient guarantees on the effectiveness that they claim to have. Some studies even suggest that these types of products can be contaminated from purification when not done properly or because of pesticides, heavy metals or microorganisms.

In addition —although in a timely manner— have been documented cases contamination with synthetic cannabinoids. That is, very powerful THC-like compounds produced in illegal laboratories. Not surprisingly, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has catapulted this type of product toyour list of emerging risks.

However, any of us can find products that contain this apparently miraculous molecule in many stores where we see marijuana leaves labeled in their windows. Surely most of you have seen how these establishments grow like mushrooms in your neighborhoods, and I would dare to say that, at some point, you have wondered if they sell traditional marijuana and if they are legal or not. I wonder what my 12 and 15 year old nephews will think when they see them. I imagine that it will be something similar to what I thought when I saw tobacco advertisements: nothing, they will simply integrate the product as something normal that they have no reason to suspect.

In the different surveys that are done to the younger population, when asked: “If the consumption of hashish or marijuana were legal, would you try it?”, two out of 10 say yes, which would mean a rise of 2 .8 percentage points compared to 2019. The arguments of those who are against legalization affirm that the regularization of recreational cannabis would cause an increase in its consumption and, if we look at the data of the countries where it has been legalized, we observe that yes, its use has increased.

However, when we use our critical thinking and dig a little deeper into the causes, we discover that this increase began long before legalization. What was he responding to? It appears that before the expansion of the market, many retail outlets were opened to offer medicinal cannabis herb and products. The point is that they were poorly regulated and promoted based on advertising, thus managing to change the perception of risk among a large part of the population. In other words, consumption did not increase as a result of the legalization of the drug, but as a result of the lack of regulation of advertising during the previous years.

Are there any countries where cannabis has been legalized and the perception of risk has increased? That’s right, in Canada. A model that, by the way, we should observe very closely over the next few years to learn how to go through the regularization process that we are facing. In this country, nine out of 10 young people are aware that cannabis can lead to addiction.

Canada has put the focus of prevention on the regulation of advertising. Last year, for example, the spot that won the silver award at the CLIO advertising awards used the famous jellies in the shape of a teddy bear doing dirty tricks to express the idea that “cannabis edibles are not as innocent as they seem”. The wonderful thing about this campaign is that it was broadcast free of charge in space One minute of Responsibility of the Euronews program.

In the same way, Canada has also devoted great efforts to carry out surveys and create data collection programs in anticipation of legal changes that occur around cannabis. It would not hurt if we started to think about our own collection and analysis systems, since the mere comparison of the prevalence rates between the months before legalization and the months after, as we have seen, will not give us the complete picture . It seems essential to recognize that people —and governments— have different preferences for risk when it comes to designing specific policies. If not, I don’t understand why we are so blatantly ignoring the normalization of the constant advertising of the cannabis industry.

