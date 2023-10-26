According to a Penn State study, the cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG) could one day help patients with bone fractures manage pain. In a study on mice, researchers unexpectedly discovered that cannabinoids also promote fracture healing.

The results of research were published on Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

CBD and CBG: here’s how they work on bone fractures and pain management

Scientists estimate that more than 178 million people suffer from bone fractures each year worldwide. According to the corresponding author Reyad Elbarbary, associate professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the Penn State College of MedicineCurrent methods of pain management, often nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, are suboptimal.

“THE NSAIDs they can help patients manage pain, but they also reduce inflammation, which is a crucial first step in healing of fractures “Elbarbary said. “An alternative for pain management that does not prevent inflammation from occurring is needed.”

Elbabary and his team’s main goal was to measure the separate capabilities of CBD and CBG relieve pain in mice. The team, in what they called the first study to analyze cannabinoids in the context of fracture healing and pain management, found that cannabinoids were comparable to NSAIDs in their ability to manage pain. But they said they were also surprised to find that CBD and CBG helped in the process fracture healing.

With the microscopy to immunofluorescenceL’microcomputer tomographic imaging hey biomechanical testsresearchers studied the fracture healing process, from bone density and bone strength to the expression of genes necessary for the progression of fracture healing.

In the initial phase of treatment, cannabinoids were associated with an increase in the abundance of bone progenitors periosteal, which later develop into specialized bone cells that help form bone tissue. During the next phase of healing, CBD and CBG accelerated the process by which the body absorbs minerals to strengthen the newly formed bone.

“Both treatments resulted in a bone volume fraction it’s a mineral density higher than NSAID treatments, which leads to a functional and healthy newly formed bone,” said Elbabary. “We still have a lot to learn about the biological mechanisms behind what we observed.”

According to Elbabary, future research will focus on defining the cellular and molecular processes underlying the role of cannabinoids in the early and late stages of fracture healing, as well as the development of a clinical formulation for use in adult fracture patients.

Although CBD is already approved by the Federal Drug Administration for the treatment of seizures in childrenfinding a formulation, or dose, suitable for adults in the context of bone fractures will be a critical next step, Elbabary said.

“There is already solid safety information gathered about CBD“, explained Elbabary. “CBG is more experimental at this stage. CBD is more likely to be repurposed for the treatment of fractures once a formulation is found and its efficacy for treatment in the context of bone fractures is determined.”