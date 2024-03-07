Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 – 20:15

Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) recorded a net loss of R$586 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a value 632% higher compared to the loss of R$80 million recorded in the same period of 2022. The amount is also 122.8% higher to the negative R$263 million reported in the period from July to September of the previous year, according to the company's earnings release released this Thursday, 7th.

The biggest loss recorded in the last three months of 2023 in relation to the annual and quarterly intervals was mainly due to the adjustment in the mark-to-market of energy future contracts, which brought a total negative impact to the company of R$639 million. If the effect is disregarded, CBA would record a net profit of R$53 million.

CBA's adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$ 102 million, with a slight drop of 0.9% in the annual comparison and an increase of 121% in the quarterly interval.

The Ebitda margin was 5%, three percentage points higher compared to the previous quarter and the same compared to the last three months of 2022.

As for net revenue, CBA totaled R$1.903 billion, 3% lower in the annual comparison and 2% higher compared to the third quarter of 2023.

CBA's leverage, measured by the ratio between net debt and EBITDA, reached 7.7 times, lower than that recorded in the previous quarter, 9.71 times. The reduction in the indicator was driven by the improvement in the company's operational performance.

CBA's net debt, in turn, reached R$2.361 billion in the fourth quarter. The average debt term was 4.93 years, lower compared to that calculated at the end of September 2023, of 5.12.

CBA's cash position in December was R$2.213 billion. Of this total, R$1.729 billion refers to the company's available resources and R$484 million refers to a revolving credit line, which represents an additional source of liquidity.

One-off

In an interview given to BroadcastCBA's financial director, Camila Abel, stated that although the mark-to-market of the excess volume of energy was responsible for the loss on the company's balance sheet, the phenomenon is accounting and does not cause a cash effect.

The review was carried out amid prospects for lower consumption of electricity already contracted for the coming years, due to the postponement of the start of operation of furnace room 1, which was scheduled to start in 2025 and was postponed to 2027.

“This effect is punctual and temporary, in the sense that both the recovery in energy prices in the sector, as we are already seeing at the beginning of this year compared to the end of last year, and the resumption of our original investment plan could make the reversal of this value partially or completely, so it is an effect seen as a one-off and which has become more relevant now due to the postponement of our capex”, stated Camila.

Recovery

Regarding the perspective of reducing leverage for 2024, Camila informed that she expects a continuous improvement in the indicator, – which reduced to 7.7 times – through a gradual improvement in Ebitda. “The recovery of the index is slower and a recovery needs to occur in the last 12 months, and it depends on what the market will be like in 2024,” she added.

The president of CBA, Luciano Alves, also added that he sees a positive outlook for aluminum price dynamics in the medium term. Today, the commodity continues to face a global downward cycle due to a stable supply and a still repressed demand for the metal, influenced by continued high interest rates in the main markets.

“As long as the market is unable to see a reduction in interest rates or an improvement in global demand for aluminum, the price tends to remain as it is. On the other hand, since supply is controlled and without major expansions, in addition to low stocks, when there is a recovery in demand in the future, possibly driven by the reduction in interest rates, there is a prospect for an appreciation of the commodity”, said Alves.

As for the domestic market, Alves highlights that there was an improvement in Brazilian demand for the metal, which boosted the increase in aluminum sales in the last three months of 2023. He highlighted, however, the positive effect of seasonality present in the last six months of each year , an interval in which metal sales tend to increase.

Sales

CBA's total aluminum sales volume in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled 128 thousand tons, a value 5% higher compared to a year and 8% in the quarterly interval. In primary products, sales increased 24% in the annual comparison, to 77 thousand tons, with the biggest contribution being the increase in ingots.

Sales in the recycling segment, in turn, fell 29% in the annual comparison, reaching 19 thousand tons. Camila mentioned that the phenomenon was caused by lower sales at Metalex, mainly in the aluminum segment for self-construction, due to the maintenance of high interest rates.

In the processed division, the volume sold in the last quarter of 2023 was 32 thousand tons, 3% lower than a year ago, due to lower demand for leaves, reflecting competition with imported products, CBA informed in its results release.