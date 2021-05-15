Thirty years later, Cartagena’s basketball has reason to smile. This Saturday, FC Cartagena CB got upgrade to LEB Silver, the third national category, after beat the Balearic Llucmajor by 71 to 65. The dockers had a sensational final phase, winning the three games they played. Thus, those of Paco Guillem reap the fruits of a season that ends with a toast. And, once again, this sport regains the weight it should never have lost in the port city.

The final clash was balanced, with small advantages for the Majorcans who were quickly countered. At the conclusion of the first quarter, only one point separated the two sets. Even at halftime it was reached with tables to 37 in the electronic. When the clash resumed, the match was broken for the island side, reaching an advantage of up to eleven points. But a triple by Jasen put Cartagena fully into the game, who cut and even got ahead on the horn that marked the end of the third quarter.

With 51-50 the final moment was entered. And those of Guillem were forceful. With success from the outside, little by little the albinegro set, in this red stake, kept the pulse of Llucmajor, who could not detach himself. In the absence of a minute and a half, another shot of three successful by Ojars Alekss Berzins sank the rivals, who could only contemplate a plethora of Cebé, with few mistakes and eager to make history. Finally, the people of Cartagena ended up celebrating the triumph and the ascent on the parquet of La Fonteta de Valencia.