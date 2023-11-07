Cazzullo on the Zerocalcare case: “Merlo is right, I’ll explain why”

The decision continues to be discussed Zero limestone to boycott the Lucca Comicsthe famous comics fair, as sponsored by Israel. Many people spoke on the issue and one even broke out feud in Repubblica after the editorial written by Francesco Blackbird: “Zerolimestone looks like Hamas“. Many of his colleagues have dissociated from these statements. But now another authoritative colleague has come to Merlo’s favor. “Yesterday – writes Aldo Fuck on Il Corriere della Sera – in an important Milanese bookshop, in the most strategic place – next to the cash register – I saw the author’s latest volumes, with a blow-up of the launch of the Ansa which announces the boycott by Lucca Comics: a marketing operationnot of Zerocalcare which certainly made its decision in good faith, but precisely of the bookshop”.

“We must not be afraid of discussions, from which – continues Cazzullo – we all have something to learn. There is one point though It’s hard to blame Francesco Merlowhen he writes: “We are in part responsible for the promotion of many funny people in Italy to (left-wing) thinkers”. The cultural hegemony of the left no longer exists for some time, at least since the advent of commercial TV. The left not only no longer has the Bobbio and the Galantes Garrone. She doesn’t even have the Umbertos anymore Echo. You no longer have the masters of thought, nor their playful, postmodern, post-ideological version. Zero limestone It’s interesting, but in short, giving him a bigger role than himself doesn’t mean doing him a favor. One of the greatest directors of the twentieth century, Mario Monicelli, told me verbatim: “Cinema is a minor art. It cannot be compared to painting and sculpture which have existed for millennia.” Imagine comics.

