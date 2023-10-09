Although due to their careers they have to travel constantly, Christian Nodal and his girlfriend Cazzu settled in Argentina. They have a large mansion as their home where for a few weeks they have been sharing their family life with their little girl who was born on September 14.

An image circulates through social networks showing part of this property. It was the regional Mexican singer who showed his luxurious property on his Instagram account. It is known that the property is in Buenos Aires, the hometown of rapper Cazzu.However, it is located on the outskirts of the metropolis, so celebrities can relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While neither singer has shared many details about their Mansion, some of the images they publish on their social networks show how big it is and that it is surrounded by nature. It also has a huge pool, where the couple can take a dip while looking at the forest that surrounds them.

Nodal has a large mansion in California

Prior to the arrival of their first daughter, celebrities confirmed that They were living together in Argentina. However, it is also known that before that they shared a Mansion in western California, in the United States.

Thanks to a series of images released by the real estate company, It is known that this property, which Christian Nodal acquired before he began his relationship with the rapperhas 836 square meters and is located very close to the exclusive beaches of Santa Monica.

In the images you can see that the space has multiple rooms and luxury finishes. It has three floors, eight bathrooms, a living room, sauna area, spa and a great panoramic view of the entire city. The mansion in California is valued at US$10,000,000, as it is located in the Hollywood Hills.