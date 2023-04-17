The singers Cazzu and Christian Nodal have announced on Saturday night that they will be the parents of their first child, after almost a year of beginning their relationship. The Argentine rapper was the first to reveal it during her last concert in Buenos Aires. The Jefe del Trap, as she is also known, appeared on the stage of the Movistar Arena with a white coat that completely covered her and after asking the attendees for silence, she has detached herself from the garment to show her bulging belly in profile, with already several weeks of pregnancy.

Cazzu, 29, has dressed in a fitted white lace jumpsuit while performing songs from her latest album Cheating Babe. Her followers broke into screams and tears while the singer smiled, in a moment that was similar to the one that the singer Rhianna celebrated last February at the Super Bowl also to announce her pregnancy. “Don’t you think I’m singing better?” The Argentine questioned her followers. “It is that I feel that we are two singing now, as if something is happening,” she commented during the concert.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, Christian Nodal made a more discreet announcement during his concert, also on Saturday night, at the palenque of the San Marcos Fair, in the State of Aguascalientes. After taking a break to drink tequila, the rancheras singer responded to the cries of his followers: “I am no longer a daddy, now I am a daddy.” Nodal, 24, has toasted his new paternity with the attendees.

The singers met almost a year ago when the interpreter of Goodbye Love He invited the Argentine trapper to one of his concerts in Mexico to sing a duet. Nodal has just finished his two-year engagement with the Mexican actress Belinda, who had had considerable visibility in the tabloids due to her extravagance: the singer gave her the engagement ring in an exclusive restaurant in Barcelona. And later, due to the resounding breakup of the couple.

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli —the Argentine’s real name— and Christian Nodal have held concerts together since May 2022 and have been seen as a couple on award red carpets since the last Grammy Awards ceremony. The couple even celebrated the New Year in Japan alongside another pair of famous singers: Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro.

