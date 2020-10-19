Santi Cazorla, one of the best players in the Qatari League, given his considerable performance with AL Sadd due to the experience he has acquired with the Spanish team and other European teams, praised his compatriot Xavi Hernández who was the one who made the decision to sign him .

In a 30-minute dialogue on the Qatari channel Al Kass, Cazorla spoke for the first time about his experience and his opinion in the Qatari preparations for Qatar 2022, as well as when Xavi will be able to be Barcelona coach and also about the negative impact of the departure of Christian of the Spanish League.

“Signing for the Qatari League is a very pleasant experience for me, especially with a coach like Xavi, I got used to it quickly and very simply, I came to win titles, with a distinctive team and a coach who was always a special footballer for me , since we play together in the Spanish team, and we measure ourselves in several matches of the Spanish League. I am sure that Xavi is going to be a great coach in the future, that one day he will be in charge of Barcelona where he spent his entire football career, he will surely like the idea of ​​taking charge of Blaugrana one day and I think this happens to time ”he said.

Cazorla added “it is very difficult to talk about the departure of Ronaldo and Neymar from the Spanish League, as well as about the problem that Messi was facing that to renew or say goodbye, it is important for the League to be able to sign with the best footballers in the world , but we must also give the opportunity for the other teams that fight each other as in the case of Atlético Madrid and Sevilla, but I regret losing two stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar ”.

On the preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Spaniard said: ”Qatar is an amazing host for the World Cup, while everyone knows that the world of football is facing difficult circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I hope everything will be solved sooner Since the World Cup starts so that fans are given the opportunity to have fun with the event, as there are many advances in infrastructure and World Cup stadiums, I am fortunate to have the opportunity to play in some of these impressive stadiums destined for the World Cup ”.

He added: ‘in my opinion I think that the Spanish team is one of the nominees to win the title, that of course with the participation of several teams that enjoy a great position that Spain is one of these teams, they trusted the performance of the Spanish team “.

He concluded: “At the moment I am not thinking about the future, I am only thinking about my progress with Al Sadd, so in the future I will see my physical disposition, I want to have fun every day, this is my now end, planning for the distant future will not help me nothing”.