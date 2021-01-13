Santi Cazorla left LaLiga last summer and headed to Qatar. The news fell like a jug of ice water in a Villarreal that had fed on the rebirth of the midfielder the last two seasons. The one from Lugo de Llanes forgot past injuries at La Cerámica and became one of the best players in the Spanish competition, even signing his return La Roja four years later. But Santi left and now it is Xavi Hernández who enjoys his talent.

And it is that, quality does not fight with the identity card. Despite having turned 36 on December 13, there is Cazorla for a while and more in a less demanding league such as tasting it. Al-Sadd, the outstanding leader of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) after fourteen games, moves to the rhythm set by the ’19’, which He works not only as a motor (9 assists in the league), but also as an executor (9 goals). Santi Cazorla has not gone to the Arabian peninsula on vacation.

He made his debut with a goal in the Emir Cup semifinals against Al-Ahli and played a key role in the final. A shot of his ended up being deflected by Bounedjah and would become the first of the two goals of the forward. The 2-1 final against Marc Muniesa’s Al-Arabi marked Santi’s first title in the Far East. Before that, his good league start earned him being chosen as the best player in September and October in the QSL, while Xavi was the best coach: Qatar’s “The Best”.

Give away and finish

The passage of time has not made him slow down. Al-Sadd is shooting towards the league title: 38 points, by the 27 of Al-Duhail, second, after 14 games. The last meeting between the two on Tuesday served as a clear sign that the league is practically doomed, as Xavi endorsed a resounding 3-1 to their greatest rival for the title. The Spanish midfielder did not participate directly in any of the goals, but was fundamental in the distribution.

And, as we said, Cazorla directs, but he also executes. His 9 league goals place him as the second top scorer in the team and fifth in the league, behind a Bounedjah who is the top scorer in the QSL with 15 goals. With the striker, he forms a lethal connection and a good example of this is Santi’s phenomenal heel strike (he also scored) that ended in Bahgdad’s goal in 8-0 that they endorsed Al Sailiya on January 7. Goleada as a gift from Kings. 12 goals and 11 assists among all competitions in just 21 games that the owner gave away. He has already won the Emir Cup and is on the way to doing the same with the QSL. Cazorla breaks it in Qatar.