Guilherme Beltrão said that synchronized swimming competitors are going to the Olympics to “eat people”; the Brazilian team and the confederation released statements of repudiation

A sexually charged statement made by the commentator of CazéTV Guilherme Beltrão was the target of criticism in the sports world. Last Wednesday (1st August 2024), during the broadcast of the program Olympic Zoneproduced by the channel, the journalist stated that synchronized swimming athletes will go to the Olympics to “eat people”.

Commenting on Brazil’s chances of winning a medal in the sport, Beltrão stated: “Adenizia is an Olympic champion, she really matters to the competition. The synchronized swimmer who has no chance of winning medals has to go (to the Olympic Games) for two purposes: to excel and to eat people.”.

Several criticisms were made of the journalist’s comment on social media. Athlete of the Brazilian synchronized swimming team, Gabi Regly was the first to speak out. Medalist at the Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023, she said in Instagram post that felt “extremely sad and outraged by this unfortunate statement”.

On Saturday (3.Aug), the CDBA (Brazilian Aquatic Sports Confederation) spoke out about the incident and asked for media outlets to be responsible for the lives of athletes.

“The Olympic Games are the dream of every athlete and no other goal can surpass their competitive performance. That is why they dedicate themselves for years until they reach the pinnacle of the sport.”says the note. Here is the full positioning (PDF – 327 kB).

Also on Saturday (3 August), the Brazilian synchronized swimming team released a statement of repudiation. “Comments like these are unacceptable and disrespectful not only to swimming athletes, but to the entire sports community,” says an excerpt.

Sincrobrasil, as the Brazilian team in the sport is called, also said that the athletes “dedicate their lives to training, overcoming daily challenges with determination and courage, and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect”.