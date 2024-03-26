Do you want to invest in a new property? Well you're in luck, since it has been put into sale the last jewel of the Riviera Maya in Mexico, the island Cayo Culebraconsidered the only virgin site in the Quintana Roo area.

The real estate agency Ian and other real estate agencies in Mexico and Europe have announced the sale of the 36-hectare Cayo Culebra Island, for a sum of 68 million dollarsor more than 1,100 million Mexican pesos.

This plot of virgin land is presented as an exclusive opportunity for those millionaires looking for a paradise refuge, located in the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reservean area protected by the Mexican government.

Therefore, only limited constructions are allowed, such as wooden bungalows and small cabins, with the aim of preserving its natural environment and minimizing human impact on the area.

According to real estate agents, You can only build on 10% of the island, which guarantees the preservation of the natural environment. This limitation not only protects the ecosystem, but also offers lucrative investment opportunities for those wishing to develop exclusive projects in the area.

Accessibility and privacy

Despite its remote location, Cayo Culebra is accessible from several points. It can be reached by plane from the Cancun or Tulum International Airport, through the Maya Train or by car along the Tulum Route. Additionally, owners have the option of arriving by sea from Bahía de la Ascensión in Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Bacalar or Punta Allen.

Cayo Culebra represents an investment of high value and exclusivity. Although the price of entry is considerable, this unspoilt island offers buyers the chance to own a piece of paradise in one of the most desirable locations in the world.