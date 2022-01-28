Saturday, January 29, 2022
Caymans play the Caribbean Series, so they can follow the games

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in Sports
alligators

Los Caimanes de Barranquilla are the ninth with the most titles in Colombian baseball, 12 in total.

The Barranquilla team represents Colombia in the international contest.

The Barranquilla Caimans, champions of the Professional Baseball League represent Colombia in the Caribbean Series. All the excitement of the contest that has Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) as the venue can be seen through Claro Sports 2 from this Friday.

In the Quisqueya Juan Marichal National Stadium, in addition to the Caymans, the novenas of Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico), Charros de Jalisco (Mexico), Astronautas de los Santos (Panama), Gigantes del Cibao (Dominican Republic) and Navegantes del Magellan (Venezuela).

Another novelty for Colombia is that for the first time two managers from the country will lead in this competition. This is Luis Felipe ‘Pipe’ Urueta, who is in charge of the Cibao Giants, champions. For his part, José Mosquera is in charge of Caimanes.

The game schedule

Friday January 28

9:00 a.m. – Puerto Rico vs. Panama
12:00 (noon) – Colombia vs. Venezuela
7:00 pm – Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

Saturday January 29

9:00 a.m. – Panama vs. Colombia
2:00 pm – Mexico vs. Venezuela
7:00 pm – Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

Sunday January 30

9:00 a.m. Colombia vs. Mexico
2:00 p.m. Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
7:00 pm Panama vs. Dominican Republic

Monday January 31

9:30 a.m. Venezuela vs. Panama
2:00 p.m. Mexico vs. Puerto Rico
7:00 p.m. m Dominican Republic vs. Colombia

Tuesday February 1

9:30 a.m. Colombia vs. Puerto Rico
2:00 p.m. Panama vs. Mexico
7:00 pm Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic

Wednesday, February 2

2:00 a.m. Semifinal A
7:00 p.m. Semifinal B

Thursday February 3

6:00 a.m. End

