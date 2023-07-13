It costs a bit, but with the GT4 RS Manthey you do have the ultimate ‘Ring tool.

If you have an annual pass for the Nordschleife, the Cayman GT4 RS is perhaps the best car you can buy. This is a sensational car that makes the 911 obsolete. It will never get better than this, because the next Cayman will be electric.

You would think that there is not much to improve on the GT4 RS, but Porsche today presents a version that is even more hardcore. This is thanks to Manthey Racing, which is 51% owned by Porsche. This upgrade is therefore simply available through the Porsche dealer.

The upgrades include aerodynamics. For example, there are various new flaps at the front and there is a large cake slice at the back, which is still 85 mm wider than the standard spoiler.

The spoiler has four different positions. With the spoiler in the Performance position, the downforce is doubled at 200 km/h. Where the normal GT4 RS has 89 kg of downforce, this Manthey version has 169 kg. Aerodiscs have also been mounted on the rear rims to promote aerodynamics.

In addition to the aerodynamics, the chassis has also been addressed. Porsche and Manthey have jointly developed a special coilover kit for this car. This can be adjusted in all kinds of ways, without the need for tools. Optionally there are also special brake pads.

The whole purpose of these upgrades is of course: to blast even faster over the Nordschleife. That worked out, because driver Jörg Bergmeister recorded a time of 7.03.121. With that he managed to beat the time of the normal GT4 RS by 6.2 seconds.

The Dutch price is not yet known at the moment, but in Germany the Manthey kit costs from €42,504. And that price can rise even further if, for example, you tick some extra carbon. Since the GT4 RS already costs € 246,300 as standard with us, you will be at 3 tons in no time. And that while you have a 992 GT3 for 275 grand. But is it better…?

