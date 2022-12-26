Cayetano Rivera is spending his first Christmas without Eva González after the breakdown of the marriage, who has a 4-year-old son in common. His relationship with his brother Francisco Rivera, with whom he used to meet during these very familiar dates, is not going through the best moment either. It has been Francisco himself who has confirmed that the two brothers will not meet this year. The bullfighter responded to the reporters dressed in a reindeer antlers headband and asked for “health, which is the most important thing” for the year 2023 and avoided talking about his plans for the rest of the festivities: “Let’s go little by little, let’s live the present,” he said.

Who does seem to be by Cayetano’s side is Kiko Rivera, who has also lived through one of his most difficult years, away from his mother, Isabel Pantoja, and his sister Isa, and with serious health problems. The DJ went with his wife, Irene Rosales, and his two daughters on Christmas Day to the Sevillian urbanization where the right-hander has rented a house to be closer to his son. Neither Irene nor Kiko, very active on social networks, have recorded this meeting, however, the reporters did capture how the DJ’s vehicle entered the closed area of ​​the bullfighter’s new residence, which until recently had opted for stay on the farm he has in Ronda.