Cayetana Alvarez De Toledo She is a citizen committed to the common good. What is common to all of us. He chose the policy to exercise their convictions. It could be many other things, but she chose. Her creed is freedom and the equality. Enjoy understanding. Use your voice to drive ideas. Defends the truth as a democratic value. Instrument “the word” at the service of a cause. The democracy It protects itself by returning value to the facts.

It was presented as candidate of the Popular Party (PP) in Spain by Barcelona. He could have done it for Madrid, but he didn't want to. He has that pedagogical mania of showing by example. Few things do as much damage to the regime of freedoms as identity politics. He opted for 55% of Catalans with Spanish as their first language. In his words, “identity is the fuel of separatism and separatism is the identity of our time.”

Is a policy of ideas. She became the Coordinator of the Parliamentary Fraction of her party, known in Spain as “the spokesperson.” She hates demagoguery. She uses reason as a flag, not ideology. The reason is urged by militants. She practiced journalism. She worked for the newspaper El Mundo for several years. She was academically trained as a historian. She studied at Oxford, where she earned a doctorate. She is a libertarian, her references range from Steven Pinker to Raymond Aaron, or from Ayaan Hirsi to Michael Ignatieff. She is a friend of Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

It is technically said “Hispanic-French-Argentine”. She refers to herself as “stateless until she is eighteen, Argentine until she is twenty-four, Franco-Argentine until she is thirty-two.” Her mother was an Argentine, and her father was a Marquis, Jean Álvarez Toledo Giraud. While her grandmother was a violinist, a friend of the composer Leonard Bernstein, her father was talking on “the night shift” with André Breton. And it was precisely him, her father, who told her: “[procura] forging individuals rather than longing for majorities.”

He practices his trade under a rarity. It has a cause. It has that strange clarity about “who” you do politics for, rather than “what” you do it for. He makes the laws his flag. “There is no middle ground between freedom and submission, nor between equality and discrimination, nor between the Law and crime! The third way is the Constitution!” He does not understand “bends to the law” in favor of any interest. The law is the best mechanism for citizen control against the despotism of the rulers and the politics of agandalle.

Cayetana Álvarez De Toledo was in Mexico. She came to “place” the young Mexicans. Pessimism is the main ally of populism. “Resignation leads them to accept the unacceptable from the false premise that there is no alternative, and Mexico has one. Demand clean elections. Vote with vision and courage […] Defend democracy, he told them; be salmon. Upstream, always upstream.” (He left his full participation in the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svYGyMUkS1c)

Mexico is not condemned to the incapacity of its rulers. Populism is the shortcut for the mediocre. Calling out hatred, resentment or the past, everyone does it. Without security there is no freedom. It is time to help the consolidation of authentic and competent politicians. Exist! They need your encouragement.

Cayetana fights against the undesirable in politics, until she becomes politically undesirable.

So be it.

Juan Alfonso Mejía is a PhD in Political Science and social activist in favor of education

[email protected]

