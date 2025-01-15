Cayetana Guillén Cuervo has revealed in The Anthill who lives in his house paranormal experiences related to his father, Fernando Guillén, who died in 2013.

The actress has attended the Pablo Motos program with her partner Macarena Gómez to present The Silver Creditan initiative promoted by the AXN channel whose objective is to encourage the creation of leading roles in fiction series for women who are over 50 years old.

During the interview, in addition to talking about the project, Pablo Motos asked his guest about these strange phenomena that she experiences in her home and that are related to her father. “It is very strong“, is the first phrase that Cayetana Guillén Cuervo expressed before beginning his explanation.

“In my house I have my father’s Goya, I have the books that he bought… There are many times, and I swear to you Pablo, that we talk about him and the books fall“acknowledges the president of the Academy of Performing Arts.

With these events, he reaffirms that his father is “always present”: “He is there protecting us. My brother also thinks the same.” “My father It was a wonderful presence, He has left a very big absence and I think we feel him there taking care of us,” he reflects.

Cayetana Guillén Cuervo demands a “balance”

In addition to this story, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo wanted to explain in detail the objective of The Silver Credit: “We launch this reflection to raise awareness and for the industry to embark on something so necessary […] There has to be a balance in fiction and the point of view that women give is very good.

The actress has recognized that both she and her companions of these ages have “tools and decision-making capacity“necessary to face these roles.

“Besides, we are in fashion, women our age are very cool. How is that Demi Moore! […] It’s about us being protagonists of our stories, not through the boyfriend, the brother, the son” he clarified.