This Cayenne for the army of Ukraine is not quite standard anymore.

The first-generation Porsche Cayenne is a car that sold relatively well new and is now becoming affordable. A big, heavy and thirsty car doesn’t always match the needs (and budget) of the used car buyer.

But in this case Cayennes are particularly suitable. This is a copy for the Ukrainian army. The car is for the commander of the 24th Mechanized Brigade. The commander can direct the troops from this Porsche.

Modifications

The car has all kinds of modifications. At first glance, the color stands out: matte green. That is not only very hip in some regions, but also very practical for an army vehicle. The car is equipped with an infrared camera, so you can drive without lighting. Very useful if you want to be able to see, but do not want to be seen.

Holsters are fitted to the back of the Porsche’s seats to secure weapons. Furthermore, the car is equipped with Starlink, so that you are always connected to the internet.

Motorcycle Cayenne for army Ukraine

The copy is a Cayenne V6 of the 957 generation. This has a 3.6 liter six-cylinder under the hood that produces 290 hp and 385 Nm. This allows the commander in question to reach 227 km/h and sprint to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. That immediately makes it one of the fastest vehicles of the Ukrainian army.

The car was exported by Dutchman Joshua Jannink. Together with his partner he runs Give Care (a voluntary organization), with which they bring things to Ukraine. Cars are very popular. Because of the war, the cars break down quickly and they are essential for the army to be able to move.

Through: NOS

Image and video credit: car4ukraine.com

This article Converted Cayenne for army Ukraine first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#Cayenne #army #Ukraine #converted