Bungie has released a teaser trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the “final chapter of the Light & Darkness Saga”.

It sees the surprise return of Cayde-6, one of Destiny’s most popular characters. It’s been four expansions since Destiny players waved farewell to Cayde, the wise-cracking Hunter originally played by Nathan Fillion who was shot dead by Uldren Sov. He even got a touching memorial players can visit in Destiny 2’s Tower hub.

The CGI trailer begins with Warlock chief Ikora Rey starring into a campfire, talking to Cayde as if he’s still alive. “You’ve missed so much,” she says, sadly. “I wish you could have been there.”

Then Cayde appears sat next to the campfire, holding his famous handgun, Ace of Spades. “Yeah, me too kiddo,” he says. “But hey, I’m here now… wherever the hell here is.”

That certainly sounds like Fillion has reprized his role. Is this the ghost of Cayde talking, or a resurrection of some sort? This being Destiny, anything’s possible. None of it makes any real sense.

I remember speaking to Bungie back in 2018 when they told me Destiny 2 expansion Forsaken really did kill Cayde for good. “”We’re not trying to trick you,” I was told. Five years later, here we are.

There’s a Destiny showcase set for 22nd August, when we’ll find out more.