The city of Caxias do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul will host next Sunday (1) the Opening Ceremony of the 24th edition of the Summer Deaflympics (the largest international multi-sport event for deaf athletes in the world). This is the first time in history that Latin America has hosted the competition, which ends on May 15th and brings together more than 5,000 athletes representing 77 countries.

In this edition, Brazil will have its largest delegation in the history of the competition, with 237 components (199 athletes and 38 members of the technical committee) who will participate in disputes in 17 modalities: football, volleyball, handball, basketball, athletics, badminton, swimming, cycling , mountain biking, shooting, orienteering, table tennis, judo, karate, tennis, beach volleyball and taekwondo.

With such a large delegation, the expectation of winning medals is the best possible, as stated by the president of the Brazilian Confederation of Sports for the Deaf, Diana Kyosen: “This edition of the Deaflympics will be very special. In addition to being held in Brazil, we will have the largest Brazilian delegation in the history […]. I hope we can perform well.”

Brazil in the Deaflympics

Brazil has already participated in six editions of the event, occupying the 56th position in the general classification of the event. However, medals came only in the last three, ten in total (1 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronzes).

The first achievement was obtained in 2009, in Taipei (Taiwan), a bronze with judoka Alexandre Fernandes. Four years later came the first silver, with swimmer Guilherme Maia Kabbach, who also took home two bronzes. In this edition who also finished a race in third position was the karateka Heron Rodrigues da Silva.

But the best Brazilian campaign in a Deaflympics was achieved in 2017, in Samsun (Turkey). Brazil finished with a gold medal from swimmer Guilherme Maia, who also won a bronze. Besides him, Brazil won bronze in Women’s Football, with judoka Alexandre Fernandes and karateka Heron Rodrigues da Silva.

Debut with football

Brazil’s debut in the Deaflympics will be before the Opening Ceremony, starting at 10 am (Brasilia time) this Saturday (30) with the game against Cameroon in the men’s soccer tournament. The competitions will be broadcast by Deaflympics internet channel.

