Turkey respects China and its cautious position on the situation around Ukraine. In the event of a change of neutrality, this superpower can change the situation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, April 20, to the Turkish division CNN Turk.

“China paid special attention to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. He also often stressed that the situation in the country should be resolved through diplomacy. Respect China, that superpower. If China accepts one of the parties, this can change the situation Ukraine,” the minister said.

Cavusoglu added that Chinese companies are careful about sanctions against Russia and try to avoid them. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in this conversation noted that his country is also not going to join the anti-Russian sanctions, despite diplomatic pressure. Turkey’s task is to help establish a dialogue between the parties to the conflict in Donbass and Ukraine.

Speaking about Turkey’s becoming a guarantor of Ukraine’s security in the event of its transition to a neutral status, Cavusoglu said: the country is ready to take on such a role, but for this it is necessary to clearly understand what this role implies.

Sanctions against Russia were imposed by a number of Western countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of an operation to protect civilians in the Donbass on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russian territory, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

