Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held the first telephone talks with the new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports TASS…

The press service of the State Department said that Blinken urged Ankara not to keep the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and also expressed support for the ongoing negotiations between Turkey and Greece.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including Russian air defense systems.

Recall that in 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a contract for the supply of S-400s, which caused a sharply negative reaction from the United States and NATO as a whole.

In February 2021 at the US State Department stated that the US policy regarding the acquisition of Russian air defense systems by Turkey has not changed. Meanwhile, Ankara still refuses to make concessions on this issue in negotiations with Washington.