Stored explosives can go off unintentionally, as the deadly explosion of ammonium nitrate in Beirut in 2020 showed. Or if it is the intention, but not that of the owners, such as at Russian ammunition depots blown up by Ukrainian Himars shells.

Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory publish now in the magazine Physical Review Letters a way to safely store explosives, by 3D printing them in a structure with cavities. Only when water or another liquid is poured into the cavities can these ‘switchable explosives’ explode again.

Explosives consist of a combination of a fuel and an oxygen-containing oxidizer, which quickly chemically react to form hot combustion gases. Those gases have a much larger volume, with which they literally ‘blow up’ something.

There are two types: in the low-explosive gunpowder used in fireworks or cartridges, the combustion front moves below the speed of sound, resulting in deflagration: a combustion reaction, driven by heat.

But in nitroglycerin, TNT or the HMX used in munitions, the chemical reaction is triggered by a shock wave, which travels through the material faster than sound. With such a detonation, the gases are released more quickly, which maintains the shock wave and makes the destructive force much greater.

Stacked wisps

The boundary between deflagration and detonation also depends on the size of the explosive. Using a 3D printer, the researchers stacked HMX crosswise in thin strings of 0.4 millimeters in diameter, with cavities of about 30% by volume in between.

As the reaction front propagates through such wisps, the shock waves lose energy at the interface with the air, and in the cavities the waves are weakened and slowed down, causing deflagration anyway. Only when a liquid is poured into the cavities, with a much higher density and lower compressibility than air, can the shock waves propagate properly.

The researchers tested their switchable explosive with a number of liquids, including oil, water and an extra heavy solution of a tungsten salt in water. The explosive force in air was only 2 percent of that of the water-filled explosive.

Bullets and shards

The fact that thin strands do not detonate properly is not a new idea, says Antoine van der Heijden, explosives expert at TNO Energetic Materials, “but the combination with 3D printing is.” Van der Heijden and colleague Denise Meuken are concerned with the safe storage of ammunition, and they find ‘arming’ with water an interesting idea.

“It is a proof of principle, but there are practical questions,” says Meuken. For example, filling with water is an extra step, and 3D printing is slow and hardly scalable. “The question is also what such explosives do when a bullet or shards hit.”

And the key question, according to Van der Heijden: “How much explosive power do you have left? We always hear from soldiers: as long as we keep the performance we are used to.”