VWe have a fortune before us. We’ll eat it in a moment. Because these six cans of caviar are the best proof that man is a fool if he does not sit down at nature’s lavish table and disdain its most expensive treasures. Ours all come from the Prunier family, a pioneer of sturgeon breeding and a matter close to the heart of their financiers Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint-Laurent, cost between two and ten thousand euros per kilo and all come from the Baeri sturgeon species.

Depending on the color, fat, size and consistency, Prunier, which has now merged with the Troisdorf wholesaler Caviar House, creates six different flavors and amazes us laypeople with the enormous aromatic range of caviar. One variety tastes like egg yolk, the other like Roquefort, sometimes the roe is wonderfully creamy, then again wonderfully grainy, here the salt makes for a vigorous maritime appearance, there it holds back elegantly. And with all caviar, we have the feeling of nibbling from the most magnificent treasures of nature, from a gift that would be a shame to spurn, because every single egg is a moment of happiness for the palate: it hardly tastes so intense, so concentrated and at the same time so fine and unadulterated something else in the cosmos of delicacies.

Man is not always a fool. That is why the roe of the oldest fish on earth – along with the sharks – is one of the oldest delicacies in the world. Even the rulers of Babylon and the pharaohs of Egypt loved caviar, the name of which comes from a tribe on the Caspian Sea and literally means “cake of power”. While it was only considered a poor meal there and was scooped by the kilo on bread or used as bait for eel fishing, elsewhere it was reserved for crowned heads alone. Edward II of England declared the sturgeon to be a royal fish in 1324, which was only allowed to be eaten at court. His successors never revoked the privilege and to this day, without exception, have formally owned all English sturgeons, whose eggs Shakespeare also loved and therefore had his Hamlet exclaim: “The crowd did not like the play, it was caviar for the people.”



A few grams of caviar are enough to make you happy to eat.

:



Image: Caviar House Prunier





A world without caviar is unthinkable

In 1675, the Russian tsar followed suit with the English king, making sturgeon fishing a matter of state and thus laying the foundation for the aristocracy’s stormy love of caviar. Peter the Great is said to have employed fifty fishermen alone so that his private supplies were always guaranteed. When they fled after the October Revolution, the grand princes brought the caviar cult into exile in Western Europe, while at home the communists quickly stopped having fun with the supposed capitalist decadence diet: when Vladimir Rytov, deputy fisheries minister of the USSR, smuggled caviar in 1979 Grossly convicted – for years he had carried real caviar abroad in fake mackerel cans and sold it there at high prices – such outrage could not end anywhere else but before the firing squad.