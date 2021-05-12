Not even the depths of the caves are spared human waste. The work of 56 volunteer cavers and 11 sports technicians from the Murcia Region Speleology Federation (FERM) has resulted in the removal of more than one hundred kilos of waste from some thirty caves. Specifically, these are cavities located in the municipalities of Cartagena, Lorca, Águilas and Puerto Lumbreras, and also their surroundings, especially the routes from their mouths to the parking place for visitors’ vehicles.

To carry out the action, the FERM has received aid of 6,548 euros provided by the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, through the General Directorate of Common Agricultural Policy. Specifically, the project has been co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), by 63%. The remaining 37% has been in charge of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment.

The caves and chasms in which it has been intervened are located in the territory of action of the Campoder Local Action Group, in charge of managing the project, included in the Rural Development Program of the Region of Murcia. According to the information provided by the Ministry, its «fundamental objective is the integral development of the rural environment in the areas that make up its territory. Its scope of action is centered on the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Águilas, Mazarrón, Lorca, Fuente Álamo and Puerto Lumbreras ».

Some of the waste removed is highly toxic to the natural environment, such as cells, batteries or lead elements



The more than 100 kilos of inorganic solid waste collected are of very different types, some of them highly toxic to the natural environment, such as batteries, lead elements, or highly dangerous to wildlife, such as threads, cans, etc. plastics, corks, or ceramic or glass debris. After being collected, the different wastes have been separated and deposited in their corresponding selective collection points for subsequent recycling.