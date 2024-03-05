Caverion | A building technology giant is born in Northern Europe: “The company will have a lot to contribute in the green transition”

“The new company will be the largest building technology company in Northern Europe,” says Mikael Aro, Triton's adviser.

Capital investment company Triton announced on Tuesday that it will merge the Finnish building technology company Caverion and its Swedish competitor Assemblini.

Triton's advisor Mikael Aron according to the solution is based on a very simple fact.

“Both companies complement each other, but do not really compete in the same market areas. The new company will become the largest building technology company in Northern Europe.”

The companies are therefore stronger together than separately.

Aaron according to the new Assemblin Caverion Group is the building technology market leader in Finland, Sweden and Norway. It also has a strong position in Denmark, Germany, Austria and the Baltics.

The turnover of the new company is 3.8 billion euros and it employs 22,000 employees, of which 6,000 work in Finland. The head office will be located in Sweden.

Triton fully owns Assemblin and 95 percent of Caverion. There are plans to delist Caverio from the Helsinki stock exchange between April and June.

New the company focuses on building technology services, installations and maintenance, project business and expert services. Services are also sold to industry.

“The buildings in Northern Europe are quite old. Energy efficiency is at the center of everything when they are renovated. The new company will have a lot to contribute in this green transition,” says Aro.

CEO of Assemblin About Mats Johansson becomes CEO of the new company and CEO of Caverion From Jacob Götzsche Full-time chairman of the board. Assemblin and Caverion will continue to operate under their own brands.

Chief Financial Officer of Caverion Mikko Kettunen and director responsible for international customers and commercial development Reinhard Poglitsch will leave the company at the end of April.

Director responsible for Caverion's industry Elina Engman has already given up his position. His replacement has been appointed for the time being Ville Tamminen.

When two companies are merged, overlaps are usually formed, the dismantling of which requires job reductions.

“There are no significant reductions in the plans because Assemblin Caverion Group is primarily a service company, and employees are needed to provide services.”

Rich a year ago, Triton had a tough takeover bid for Caverion from the private equity firm Bain Capital, a major investor Antti Herlinin and formed by the Ehrnrooth family with a group of investors.

The competition was won by Triton, but it was expensive. The company paid Caverion 8.75 euros per share, while the original offer was 7.00 euros per share.

“We were very determined because we really wanted to buy Caverion. As shareholders, we have been interested in Caverion since it was separated from YIT in 2013,” says Aro.

Capital investors tend to list the companies they own on the stock exchange over time. Is this perhaps Triton's plan at Assemblin's Caverion Group?

“Then we will look at it in due course. Now we are starting to develop this new company.”

In Finland, in addition to Caverion, Triton owns Esperi Care, which sells care services, and Habeo Group, a real estate technology service company.