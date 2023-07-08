Mark Cavendish’s crash in the last part of the eighth stage of the Tour, which forced the 38-year-old British champion to retire from the race and to abandon (forever?) the dream of becoming the absolute leader in stage wins, has shaken everything the group. Danish Mads Pedersen, winner at the finish line in Limoges, commented: “It’s sad that a legend like him ends his Tour like this. I was so hoping for his 35th Tour win. It’s painful not only for him but for all the racing cyclists and the fans.” Gianni Moscon was behind Cavendish when he crashed. “There was a crash in front of us and the Cav had to brake because someone changed his trajectory, hitting the rear wheel of the person in front of him”. Yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard added: “It was really sad to hear that news.” Tadej Pogacar also joined the chorus of displeasure. “We all wanted him to win another stage-said the Slovenian-. He was in good shape. Only yesterday he came close to winning. It’s terrible”